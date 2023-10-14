Ahead of the 17 November assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, a war of worlds broke out between the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress veterans Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former CM Kamal Nath. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Priyanka Gandhi has accused BJP leader Chouhan of misleading people and asserted that there was no dictatorship in the Congress unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Madhya Pradesh Congress's chief Kamal Nath also hit out at Chouhan, accusing him of using inappropriate language against the Gandhi family and saying his party does not give false promises.

On the other hand, Chouhan asked why the public welfare schemes of his government were stopped when the Kamal Nath-led Congress dispensation was in power in the state.

Chouhan targeted Congress and Priyanka Gandhi over the party's promises of free education and cash incentives to students in Madhya Pradesh and alleged that Nath was cheating even the Gandhi family by forcing them to make false announcements.

The Congress leader said her party would provide scholarships to every child in Madhya Pradesh irrespective of caste, religion, and class under the scholarship scheme. She promised that under the scholarship scheme, students of Classes 1 to 8 would be given ₹500 per month, Class 9 and 10 ₹1,000 per month, and Class 11 and 12 ₹1,500 per month.

During her address at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh earlier, Vadra had predicted Chouhan's exit, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shying away from mentioning the Madhya Pradesh CM's name in his speeches in the state. Chouhan, while referring to her remarks made in the tribal-dominated Mandla district on October 12.

Whereas Chouhan targeted the Congress leadership over its promises of free education and cash incentives to students in MP and alleged that the party's state chief Kamal Nath is cheating even the Gandhi family by forcing them to make false announcements.

Chouhan was referring to a public address of Congress General Secretary Priyanka in the tribal-dominated Mandla district on Thursday.

Chouhan said when Priyanka announced that education in MP would be free from Classes 1-12th if her party was voted to power, Kamal Nath went up to her and asked her to make some corrections.

"Priyanka said, you speak, but Nath insisted that she only speak and then she started reading the speech and announced that from Classes 1-8th, ₹500 would be given, from 8-10th ₹1,000, and 10th-12th ₹1,500 would be given every year," said the CM.

Just then, Chouhan claimed, Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary and party’s in-charge of MP, walked up to Priyanka and asked her to correct to “per month" instead of “per year"

