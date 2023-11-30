Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: What's the mood of the state? Projections say THIS
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 News Updates: Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections witnessed a high voltage drama with BJP and Congress both expecting a victory in the state
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Updates: After more than a decade of BJP's rule in the state, a larger population of the state is voicing an anti-incumbent government in Madhya Pradesh. However, the result of the state assembly elections is yet to be announced and exit polls are indicating a neck-to-neck competition between the two parties.