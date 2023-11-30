Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Updates: After more than a decade of BJP's rule in the state, a larger population of the state is voicing an anti-incumbent government in Madhya Pradesh. However, the result of the state assembly elections is yet to be announced and exit polls are indicating a neck-to-neck competition between the two parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress is seeking to punish the saffron party for staging the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in 2020. The state witnessed a 76.22% of voter turnout. The voting for all 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh was held on 17 November. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023 Updates: Today's Chanakya projects BJP's victory According to Chanakya today, Bhartiya Janata Party will win around 151 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The saffron party is likely to emerge as the clear winner in the state, according to the exit poll result. Congress would be able to secure around 74 votes, and other parties would be able to win around 5 seats, according to Chanakya's exit poll prediction.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll 2023 Updates: Jan Ki Baat projections According to the projections announced by Jan Ki Baat, Congress will win around 102-125 seats in MP. However, BJP is not behind the grand-old party as it is expected to secure 100-123 seats in the state. According to Polstrat, Congress is predicted to win around 116 seats and BJP is expected to win around 111 seats.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll: Republic predicts 118-130 for BJP, 97-107 for Congress According to Republic's predictions for Madhya Pradesh, there will be a close fight between the BJP and Congress in the state. The exit poll prediction of the Republic says that the BJP will secure around 118-130 seats. Whereas, the Congress will win around 97-107 seats. A maximum of two seats are expected to be secured by other parties (including independent candidates).

Before checking the exit poll results of different organisations, it must be remembered that these results are just predictions based on the responses of voters. These predictions can go wrong as well.

One of the main reasons behind the inaccuracy of these exit polls could be wrong inputs from voters. At times, voters could mention a candidate whom they not even have voted for during the elections. Moreover, they can give different answers to different agencies. It is also possible that a person could name a candidate without even voting at all.



