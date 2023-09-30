Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: ‘We will conduct caste census if…’, Rahul Gandhi at Jan Akrosh Yatra
Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh of not giving farmers fair prices for their crops. He also claims that 18,000 farmers committed suicide during the BJP's 18-year rule in the state. r
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is addressing the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, said that the BJP-led state government is not giving the right price to the farmers for their crops.
