MP Assembly Elections Result 2023: 5 key factors that helped BJP achieve comfortable victory
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: Prime Minister Modi's rallies and welfare schemes like 'Ladli Behna Yojana' are credited for BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: Despite a perceived anti-incumbency factor in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems poised to return to power in the State where it ruled for 20 years, barring a short span in 2018 when Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress party was in power.