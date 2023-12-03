Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: Despite a perceived anti-incumbency factor in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems poised to return to power in the State where it ruled for 20 years, barring a short span in 2018 when Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress party was in power.

According to trends posted by the Election Commission of India at 4 pm on Sunday, the BJP was leading on 160 seats, the Congress on 59 seats, and the Bharat Adivasi Party had bagged one seat.

Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: 5 factors behind BJP's victory in MP polls

Prime Minister Modi's factor

From MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, everyone has given credit to MP poll outcomes to PM Modi and his rallies. Prime Minister Modi addressed a slew of rallies in several districts of Madhya Pradesh last month, targeting Congress and boasting the work of his government.

As BJP races towards win, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife celebrates. Watch

"He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts," CM Chouhan told media when asked about the reason behind BJP's landslide win in MP.

Ladli Behna Scheme

Besides, CM Chouhan relied heavily on schemes like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which ₹1250 is transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state to buoy public trust. A lot of ministers from incumbent MP candidates have attributed the BJP's victory to the Ladli Behna scheme as well.

CM Shivraj Chouhan's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ becomes ‘game-changer’ for BJP in MP

Welfare schemes

CM Chouhan has attributed BJP's victory to party workers, and welfare schemes launched by the Centre and state government. He said central schemes like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awaz Yojana, and MP government's schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana and Ladli Laxmi Yojana created special space in voters' hearts.

Election updates: Chouhan dominates in Budhni, Pilot-Gehlot ahead with 50% votes

Double-engine government

CM credited the double-engine BJP government for the party's success in the state. Chouhan said that the double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023 LIVE: Full list of winners

Scindia factor

BJP outperformed in the Chambal-Gwalior region in the 2023 MP elections. However, in 2018, it used to be Congress' stronghold. Notably, the Chambal-Gwalior region is Union Cabinet Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's stronghold. But in 2020, Scindia, along with 22 Congress MLAs defected to BJP due to conflict within the party and the then Kamal Nath government. After that, the BJP came into power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan becoming the CM of MP. Scindia's defection has heavily cost Congress in 2023 MP polls. The Chambal-Gwalior region comprising districts Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Guna, Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur was part of the former Gwalior kingdom and Scindia is part of that royal family.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.