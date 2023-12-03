Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: BJP and Congress are in a straight fight for power in Madhya Pradesh. BJP is predicted to win according to Exit Polls, while Congress remains hopeful for a repeat of 2018 Assembly Election Results.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: The battle between incumbent chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and ousted former Chief Minister and Congress CM candidate Kamal Nath will see its climax today, 3 December with the counting of votes for the 230-member Legislative Assembly.