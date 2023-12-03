comScore
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: Full list of winners from BJP, Congress

 Livemint

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2023: BJP and Congress are in a straight fight for power in Madhya Pradesh. BJP is predicted to win according to Exit Polls, while Congress remains hopeful for a repeat of 2018 Assembly Election Results.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Security beefed up at the old central jail ahead of the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Bhopal (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Security beefed up at the old central jail ahead of the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Bhopal (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: The battle between incumbent chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and ousted former Chief Minister and Congress CM candidate Kamal Nath will see its climax today, 3 December with the counting of votes for the 230-member Legislative Assembly.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly segments, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a straight fight with its arch-rival, the Congress. While several Exit Polls have handed BJP the winner's torch for Madhya Pradesh, Congress remains hopeful to return to power in a repeat of 2018 Assembly Election Results.

Let's take a look at today's list of winner and losers in Madhya Pradesh's 230 constituencies

Constituency NumberConstituency Name Leading/ WinnerTrailing/ Runner up
1.Sheopur  
2.Vijaypur  
3.Sabalagadh  
4.Jaura  
5.Sumaoli  
6.Morena  
7.Dimani  
8.Ambah  
9.Ater  
10.Bhind  
11Lahar  
12Mehgaon  
13Gohad  
14Gwalior Rural  
15Gwalior  
16Gwalior east  
17Gwalior South  
18Bhitarwar  
19Dabra  
20Sewda  
21Bhander  
22Datia  
23Karera  
24Pohari  
25Shivpuri  
26Pichhore  
27Kolaras  
28Bamori  
29Guna  
30Chachoda  
31Raghogarh  
32Ashok Nagar  
33Chanderi  
34Mungaoli  
35Bina  
36Khurai  
37Surkhi  
38Deori  
39Rehli  
40Naryawali  
41Sagar  
42Banda  
43Tikamgarh  
44Jatara  
45Prithvipur  
46Niwari  
47Khargapur  
48Maharajpur  
49Chandla  
50Rajnagar  
51Chhatarpur  
52Bijawar  
53Malhara  
54Pathariya  
55Damoh  
56Jabera  
57Hatta  
58Pawai  
59Gunnaor  
60Panna  
61Chitrakoot  
62Raigaon  
63Satna  
64Nagod  
65Maihar  
66Amarpatan  
67Rampur-Baghelan  
68Sirmour  
69Semariya  
70Teonthar  
71Mauganj  
72Deotalab  
73Mangawan  
74Rewa  
75Gurh  
76Churhat  
77Sidhi  
78Sihawal  
79Chitrangi  
80Singrauli  
81Devsar  
82Dhauhani  
83Beohari  
84Jaisingnagar  
85Jaitpur  
86Kotma  
87Anuppur  
88Pushprajgarh  
89Bandhavgarh  
90Manpur  
91Barwara  
92Vijayraghavgarh  
93Murwara  
94Bahoriband  
95Patan  
96Bargi  
97Jabalpur East  
98Jabalpur North  
99Jabalpur Cantonment  
100Jabalpur West  
101Panagar  
102Sihora  
103Shahpura  
104Dindori  
105Bichhiya  
106Niwas  
107Mandla  
108Baihar  
109Lanji  
110Paraswada  
111Balaghat  
112Waraseoni  
113Katangi  
114Barghat  
115Seoni  
116Keolari  
117Lakhnadon  
118Gotegaon  
119Narsingpur  
120Tendukheda  
121Gadarwara  
122Junnardeo  
123Amarwara  
124Chourai  
125Saunsar  
126Chhindwara  
127Parasia  
128Pandhurna  
129Multai  
130Amla  
131Betul  
132Ghoradongri  
133Bhainsdehi  
134Timarni  
135Harda  
136Seoni-Malwa  
137Narmadapuram  
138Sohagpur  
139Pipariya  
140Udaipura  
141Bhojpur  
142Sanchi  
143Silwani  
144Vidisha  
145Basoda  
146Kurwai  
147Sironj  
148Shamshabad  
149Berasia  
150Bhopal Uttar  
151Narela  
152Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim  
153Bhopal Madhya  
154Govindpura  
155Huzur  
156Budhni  
157Ashta  
158Ichhawar  
159Sehore  
160Narsinghgarh  
161Biaora  
162Rajgarh  
163Khilchipur  
164Sarangpur  
165Susner  
166Agar  
167Shajapur  
168Shujalpur  
169Kalapipal  
170Sonkatch  
171Dewas  
172Hatpipliya  
173Khategaon  
174Bagli  
175Mandhata  
176Harsud  
177Khandwa  
178Pandhana  
179Nepanagar  
180Burhanpur  
181Bhikangaon  
182Badwaha  
183Maheshwar  
184Kasrawad  
185Khargone  
186Bhagwanpura  
187Sendhawa  
188Rajpur  
189Pansemal  
190Barwani  
191Alirajpur  
192Jobat  
193Jhabua  
194Thandla  
195Petlawad  
196Sardarpur  
197Gandhwani  
198Kukshi  
199Manawar  
200Dharampuri  
201Dhar  
202Badnawar  
203Depalpur  
204Indore-1  
205Indore-2  
206Indore-3  
207Indore-4  
208Indore-5  
209Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow  
210Rau  
211Sanwer  
212Nagda-Khachrod  
213Mahidpur  
214Tarana  
215Ghatiya  
216Ujjain North  
217Ujjain South  
218Badnagar  
219Ratlam Rural  
220Ratlam City  
221Sailana  
222Jaora  
223Alot  
224Mandsaur  
225Malhargarh  
226Suwasra  
227Garoth  
228Manasa  
229Neemuch  
230Jawad  

