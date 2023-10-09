Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2023: Total 5.6 crore voters to cast ballots in 230 constituencies on 17 November
Total voters in Mizoram are 8.52 lakh, 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh, 5.6 cr in Madhya Pradesh, 5.25 crore in Rajasthan and 3.17 crore in Telangana
The election commission on Monday announced that polling for the assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 17 November. Today, the EC announced the polling dates for 5 states including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The counting for all the state polls will be conducted on the same day, i.e. 3 December.