The election commission on Monday announced that polling for the assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on 17 November. Today, the EC announced the polling dates for 5 states including Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The counting for all the state polls will be conducted on the same day, i.e. 3 December.

Speaking about the Madhya Pradesh elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters and 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.

Kumar mentioned, acrross the country, around 60 lakh first time voters(18-19 Yrs) will participate in elections of 5 states. 15.39 lakh young voters are eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates. To inspire young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth.

CEC Rajiv Kumar added “Polls in the 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024." He further ensured that ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states.

1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 assembly constituencies, he further added

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The tenure of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies ends in January 2024 while that of Mizoram ends in December this year.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!