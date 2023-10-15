On a day when Congress announced its first list of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, its senior leader Rajendra Kumar Singh attacked the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) for the dynastic politics.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Singh said,"“If you put both parties' (Congress and BJP) lists together, you will find out which party has 'parivarvad' and which doesn’t," says Congress leader Rajendra Kumar Singh, who has been fielded from Amarpatan seat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Congress has given tickets to 69 sitting legislators in the first list of its 144 candidates announced on Sunday for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls scheduled next month.

State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home-turf Chhindwara, from where he is currently the legislator.

Polls to the 230-member state assembly will be held on November 17.

Congress on Sunday released the first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding state unit president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara.

The list includes prominent names such as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Former Minister of Higher Education of Madhya Pradesh Jitu Patwari, Jaivardhan Singh, Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vijayalakshmi Sadho and Member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Lakshman Singh.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Notably, the Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, the party has also declared candidates for 30 seats in Chhattisgarh and 55 in Telangana.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

The state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election will be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting will take place on December 3.

With Agency Inputs

