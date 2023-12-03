With just a few hours left for the announcement of the five states' Assembly election results (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram), a look at what exit polls projected about the immediate future of political parties. Most of the exit polls have given varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and that the ruling MNF victory in Mizoram.

What exit polls predicted for all 5 states Assembly elections- Here's a quick recap

Telangana exit polls

According to the India Today-Axis My India, Congress is likely to secure a comfortable victory in the southern state, winning 68 out of the 119 seats in the states. As per the exit polls, the ruling KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not be able to secure their straight term in the state as its seats may reduce to just 39.

The Times Now-ETG exit poll gave 38 % vote share to BRS, 43 % to Congress, and 13 % to others in Telangana. It said BRS is poised to win 37-45 seats, Congress 60-70 seats, BJP 6-8 and others 5-7 seats.

Republic TV exit poll gave Congress 58-69 seats and the BRS 46-56 seats. It said BJP could win 4 to 9 seats and others 5 to 8 seats.

The poll predicted a 41.60 % vote share for BRS, 43.30 % for Congress, 10.80 % for BJP and 4.30 for others.

The India TV-CNX exit poll predicted 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for the BRS, 0-2 for the BJP, and 5-7 for others.

According to Jan ki Baat poll, Congress is poised to win 48 to 64 seats in Telangana. It said BRS could win 40 to 55 seats and BJP 7 to 13 seats.

Madhya Pradesh exit polls

In Madhya Pradesh, most exit polls said that BJP has a clear advantage as they predicted Congress falling short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority. An exit poll gave an advantage to the Congress and another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls on November 17 for its 230 seats and the counting of votes along with that in four other states will take place on December 3.

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 % vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 % vote share. Others are expected to get 12 % votes and 0-3 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX poll, BJP is poised to get 48 % of votes, Congress 38 % and others 16 %.

The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress, and 0-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 % vote share to BJP, 42.23 % to Congress and 13.94 % to others.

It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats, and others 1-5 seats. Republic TV gave a 43.4 % vote share to the BJP, 41.7 % to Congress, and 14.9 % to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress, and 0-2 polls for others.

The poll done by Today's Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh with 38 % vote share and BJP getting 151-163 seats with 45 % vote share. It said others are likely to have a 17 % vote share and 5-9 seats.

Rajasthan exit polls

In Rajasthan, exit polls reinforced the perception of a hard contest that has a nearly three-decade tradition of not repeating an incumbent government.

The exit poll predictions showed that "others" including smaller parties and independents could play a crucial role in the formation of the government when the results are announced on December 3. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25.

According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, Congress is poised to get 86-106 seats in Rajasthan with 42 % votes and BJP 80-100 seats with 41 % vote support. Others are poised for seven % votes and 9-18 seats.

India TV-CNX poll predicted 94-104 seats for Congress with 43 % votes and 80-90 seats for BJP with 42 % vote share. It said 'others' are expected to get 15 % votes and 14-18 seats.

Times Now-ETG poll gave 56-72 seats to Congress with 38.98 % vote share, 108-128 to BJP with 41.88 % votes, and others expected to get 13-21 seats with a sizeable 19.14 % vote share.'

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 100-122 seats to BJP with a vote share of 44 %, 62-85 seats to Congress with a vote share of 41 %, and predicted that others will get 15 % votes and 14-15 seats.

The P-Marq poll said BJP will win 105-125 seats in Rajasthan with 42.2 % vote share and Congress 69-81 seats with 39.7 % votes. It said others are poised to get 5-15 seats with 18.1 % vote, it said.

Chhattisgarh exit polls

In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

While three polls predicted a clear victory of Congress in the state, others said that the party was in the winning range. The Congress fought the election with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the helm.

According to ABP C-Voter predictions, Congress is poised to win 41-53 seats in the state which has a 90-member assembly. The exit poll said BJP is poised to get 36-48 seats and others 0-4 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India poll predicted Congress getting 40-50 seats, BJP 36-46 seats and others getting 1-5 seats.

The Republic TV exit poll gave Congress 44-52 seats, BJP 34-42 seats, and 0-2 polls for others.

India TV-CNX poll predicted 46- 56 seats for Congress, 30-40 seats for BJP, and 3-5 for others. The numbers for Congress and BJP in the Jan Ki Baat exit poll were 42-53 and 34-45 respectively and it predicted 0-3 seats for others.

The P-Marq poll said Congress is poised to win 46-54 seats with 44.6 % vote, BJP 35-42 seats with 42.9 % vote and others will get 0-2 seats with 12.5 % votes.

The poll done by Today's Chanakya predicted that Congress will get 57-66 seats in Chhattisgarh with BJP getting 33-42 seats with 0-3 seats going to the others.

Mizoram exit polls

According to India Today-Axis My India poll predictions for Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement is poised for a massive victory in Mizoram and could win 28-35 seats.

It said the ruling MNF is expected to win 3 to 7 seats. MNF, the poll said, will get 27 % votes and ZPM 49 % votes. Congress is poised to get 20 % votes, the exit poll said.

Times Now-ETG poll gave 14-18 seats to MNF with 32.20 % vote share, 10-14 to ZPM with 29.30 % votes, and said that Congress is expected to get 9-13 seats with 27.80 % vote share.

Jan Ki Baat poll gave 10-14 seats to MNF with a vote share of 22 %, 15-25 seats to ZPM with a vote share of 40 %, and predicted that Congress will get 30 % votes and 5-9 seats.

India TV-CNX poll predicted 14-18 seats for MNF and 12-16 seats for ZPM. It said Congress is expected to get 7-10 seats.'

Republic TV gave a 32.60 % vote share to the MNF, 14.60 % to ZPM, and 31.20 % to Congress. It gave 17-22 seats to MNF, 7-12 to ZPM, Congress to get 7-10 seats, and one seat to BJP.

P-Marq poll said that MNF will win 14-20 seats, ZPM 9-15 seats, Congress 7-13 seats, and others 0-2 seats.

