MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, election results 2023: What exit polls predicted — a recap
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Mizoram election results 2023--Here's what exit polls have predicted for each of these states
With just a few hours left for the announcement of the five states' Assembly election results (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram), a look at what exit polls projected about the immediate future of political parties. Most of the exit polls have given varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and that the ruling MNF victory in Mizoram.