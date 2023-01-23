Congress has appointed vice presidents and general secretaries in Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect as the state will go to polls this year. The party has announced the appointment of 50 vice presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 district presidents in the state, according to the news agency ANI.

In an official statement, AICC Organizing Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint Office Bearers and Presidents in various Madhya Pradesh District Congress Committees.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Office Bearers and Presidents to various District Congress Committees in the Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect," the statement read.

AICC In-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jai Prakash Agarwal, in a tweet post, also said that list of office bearers will be expanded and modified further after the closure of Bharat Jodo Yatra this month.

"The list of office bearers of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee released by AICC is not exhaustive, it will be expanded and modified further after the closure of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he tweeted.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir and will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar. It is said to be the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Th 1,350 kilometres yatra is being supported and appreciated by various political parties and social organizations across the country. The grand old party suffered a debacle in the assembly elections held earlier last year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

(With ANI inputs)