Madhya Pradesh: Cong appoints vice presidents, gen secretaries ahead of polls2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 05:35 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2023: AICC Organizing Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Office Bearers and Presidents in various District Congress Committees in Madhya Pradesh.
Congress has appointed vice presidents and general secretaries in Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect as the state will go to polls this year. The party has announced the appointment of 50 vice presidents, 105 general secretaries and 64 district presidents in the state, according to the news agency ANI.
