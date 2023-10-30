Know Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rivals in MP poll: 'Hanuman' of Congress and ‘Mirchi Baba’ of SP
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be contesting against Congress candidate and actor Vikram Mastal and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate ‘Mirchi Baba’. Here's a look at their profile:
He will be contesting the November 17 polls against Congress candidate and actor Vikram Mastal and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba.
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj had performed havan with five quintals of chillis, hoping for the victory of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh from the Bhopal seat. It was after this incident that he known as 'Mirchi Baba', according to an MP Tak report.
The controversial godman had campaigned for the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls and 2019 general elections in Madhya Pradesh, the New Indian Express reported.
In 2022, he again hit the headlines when he was arrested from Gwalior for allegedly raping a young woman on the pretext of helping her conceive a child.
He was lodged in Bhopal Central Jail in connection with the rape case. According to a report in DNA, he was attacked and injured by other prisoners in the jail. Later in September 2023, the Bhopal Court acquitted him from the charges in the absence of evidence, the Hindustan Times reported.
The Kamal Nath government had appointed him as the Chairman of the Corporation and gave him the status of Minister of State, the MP Tak report said.
BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The Budhni assembly seat has been a stronghold for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the 2018 assembly elections, Chouhan won the Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav.
Chouhan (64) is the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and has been on the top post a record four times. He has won from Budhni in the 1990, 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2018 assembly polls, and was also an MLA between 1990 and 1991. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, of which Budhni is a part, for five terms.
Chouhan contested the 2013 assembly polls from Vidisha and Budhni and won both the seats. However, he later resigned from Vidisha to retain the Budhni assembly seat. Chouhan also represented Vidisha Lok Sabha seat five times, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.
The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The filing of nominations began on October 21, and the last date to file nominations was Monday, October 30. The election results will be announced on December 3.
(With inputs from agencies)
