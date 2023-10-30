Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to fight the 2023 state elections from the Budhni assembly constituency. He will be contesting the November 17 polls against Congress candidate and actor Vikram Mastal and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba. Who are these leaders in the fray against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister? Here's a look at their profile:

Congress candidate Vikram Mastal Congress' Vikram Mastal, 40, is a resident of Salkanpur town in Budhni. He joined the Congress in July this year. He achieved fame for his portrayal of Hanuman in the popular television serial "Ramayan 2" in 2008. Besides Ramayan, Mastal featured in the movie Top Gear (2022), the web series Battle of Saragarhi (2017) and Aashram (2020). Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra was quoted by news agency PTI as saying earlier, "Chouhan has a huge challenge as Mastal is very popular. He is the Congress' Hanuman." The actor had told PTI earlier that his entry into politics would prove to be “mangal" (auspicious) for everyone in Budhni. He said he was born on a Tuesday, joined the Congress on the same weekday and his film career also began on a Tuesday. ALSO READ: Rebellion in MP Congress? Kamal Nath plays it down When asked about the reason behind turning back to his roots from the acting industry dazzle and glamour, Mastal said, "Lack of development in Budhni prompted me to join politics." "Does it look like the constituency of a four-term chief minister?" he asked. "By now it should have developed like any other major town with all modern facilities, but the fact is altogether different," he was quoted by PTI as saying. "There is zero development here in all these 18 years (of BJP rule)," Mastal claimed, adding, "My zeal to do social service through the road of politics prompted me to join the political field." SP candidate 'Mirchi Baba' Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba, who is the SP candidate against CM Chouhan in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh polls, was earlier a member of the Congress, reports said. He has been involved in many controversies. Mirchi Baba's real name is Rakesh Dubey, DNA reported earlier.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj had performed havan with five quintals of chillis, hoping for the victory of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh from the Bhopal seat. It was after this incident that he known as 'Mirchi Baba', according to an MP Tak report.

ALSO READ: MP Polls: INDIA allies spar over seat sharing

The controversial godman had campaigned for the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls and 2019 general elections in Madhya Pradesh, the New Indian Express reported.

In 2022, he again hit the headlines when he was arrested from Gwalior for allegedly raping a young woman on the pretext of helping her conceive a child.

He was lodged in Bhopal Central Jail in connection with the rape case. According to a report in DNA, he was attacked and injured by other prisoners in the jail. Later in September 2023, the Bhopal Court acquitted him from the charges in the absence of evidence, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Kamal Nath government had appointed him as the Chairman of the Corporation and gave him the status of Minister of State, the MP Tak report said.

ALSO READ: MP elections: Brother vs brother to uncle vs nephew, seats where Congress-BJP contest is intra-family feud

BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Budhni assembly seat has been a stronghold for Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the 2018 assembly elections, Chouhan won the Budhni seat by a margin of 58,999 votes, defeating former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav.

Chouhan (64) is the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and has been on the top post a record four times. He has won from Budhni in the 1990, 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2018 assembly polls, and was also an MLA between 1990 and 1991. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, of which Budhni is a part, for five terms.

Chouhan contested the 2013 assembly polls from Vidisha and Budhni and won both the seats. However, he later resigned from Vidisha to retain the Budhni assembly seat. Chouhan also represented Vidisha Lok Sabha seat five times, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The filing of nominations began on October 21, and the last date to file nominations was Monday, October 30. The election results will be announced on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!