Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party will kickstart a three-day outreach program in 65,000 booths across 12,000 locations in the poll-bound state today, October 16, Monday.

The party functionaries, on the condition of anonymity, stated that the outreach program will mark the beginning of BJP's election campaign, followed by doorstep reaching, and public rallies, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.

Under this booth vijay abhiyan (victory campaign), the party cadre will take a pledge to ensure the BJP's win at every booth in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

Madhya Pradesh's BJP wing has recently said it will soon drop ‘dhamakedar’ fifth list for the Assembly election scheduled for next month. Speculations are rife that Central Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia might also contest for a post in the state for the first time.

Although he is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and has never contested a state election, this potential move aligns with the BJP's strategy of fielding prominent candidates, such as Union Ministers and MPs with strong local ties, in each state.

The possibility of him contesting the election arose following his aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia opting out from the election due to health reasons.

The ruling party has revealed its candidates for an upcoming election, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 24 ministers, and 57 lawmakers. Out of 230 Assembly seats, 136 candidates have been named, with 94 more decisions to be made at a forthcoming Central Election Committee meeting.

Among those whose political future remains uncertain are nine ministers; they include Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, OPS Bhadoria, Brijendra Singh Yadav and Suresh Dhakad, the report said.

Elections will be held in the five crucial states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, and the results will be declared on December 3, the Election Commission said Monday.

