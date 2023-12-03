The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is racing towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, maintaining a lead in over 160 of the 230 Assembly seats in the state assembly elections on December 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh was seen hugging the party's women workers and celebrating the upcoming victory.

BJP supporters gathered outside CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal on the counting day. The supporters chanted slogans for Chouhan's 5th victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Chauhan is eyeing a possible fourth term as chief minister, and a celebratory mood prevailed at the party office in the state capital Bhopal. Union Minister Scindia who joined in the celebrations who said the welfare schemes of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state contributed to the success of the BJP in the state.

"We knew that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, given the public welfare schemes of our double engine government - people's blessings will be with us... I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP and we will form the government with absolute majority," Scindia told reporters.

The Union minister also took a jibe at the Congress party as he said, "Congress was preparing ladoos and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly."

"...Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Scindia said.