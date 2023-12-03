The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is racing towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, maintaining a lead in over 160 of the 230 Assembly seats in the state assembly elections on December 3, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh was seen hugging the party's women workers and celebrating the upcoming victory.

BJP supporters gathered outside CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal on the counting day. The supporters chanted slogans for Chouhan's 5th victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Chauhan is eyeing a possible fourth term as chief minister, and a celebratory mood prevailed at the party office in the state capital Bhopal. Union Minister Scindia who joined in the celebrations who said the welfare schemes of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state contributed to the success of the BJP in the state.

"We knew that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, given the public welfare schemes of our double engine government - people's blessings will be with us... I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP and we will form the government with absolute majority," Scindia told reporters.

The Union minister also took a jibe at the Congress party as he said, "Congress was preparing ladoos and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly."

"...Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Scindia said.

Elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, which was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

MP's BJP leaders have already started celebrating at the party headquarters, with state unit chief V.D. Sharma even breaking into a victory dance when congratulated by party workers.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is leading by 1195 votes against BSP candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya after the 11th round of counting in Dimani.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was ahead of his nearest Congress rival Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 15,684 votes in Narsinghpur after the tenth round of counting.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is leading by 20,274 votes against BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara, where the 13th round of counting is underway.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is leading by a margin of 28,271 votes against his Congress rival Sanjay Shukla from Indore-1 seat after the eight round.

The Aam Aadmi Party's MP chief Rani Agrawal is in fourth place after the seventh round of counting in Singrauli.

Agrawal, who is mayor of Singrauli, has got 5,484 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

The BJP's Ram Niwas Shah is ahead by 16,463 votes against the Congress' Renu Shah.

