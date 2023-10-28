MP Election: Congress equates Kamal Nath-Digvijaya Singh with Jai-Veeru in Sholay, BJP gives analogy a twist
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala dismissed reports of rift between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh and said, “Neither ‘Gabbar Singh’ could get them into a fight (in movie) nor will BJP’s Gabbar Singh be able to get it done here.”
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala drew an analogy from the movie Sholay to explain the bond between Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijaya Singh. Dismissing rumours of rift within the Madhya Pradesh Congress, Surjewala said on Saturday, "The relationship between Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan (in Sholay) is the same as between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath."