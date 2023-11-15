Hello User
Election Commission stops CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Here's why

Election Commission stops CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Here's why

Livemint

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has stopped the election campaign of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after Congress registered a complaint.

Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign was cancelled by the Election Commission on Wednesday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign was stopped by the Election Commission in the poll-bound state on Wednesday.

The ECI's decision has come in response to a complaint registered by the Congress alleging that the BJP leader has violated provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, sources said on Wednesday.

The campaign was stopped to ensure strict adherence to the rule of no campaigning beyond 6 PM in polling areas.

The Election Commission, on Wednesday, received a complaint from the Congress. The grand-old party, in its complaint, had stated that in a large election advertisement published by the BJP, it was publicised that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be speaking/interacting with all the brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.

In its representation, the Congress has complained that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP's election speech scheduled for 5:30 pm will be a violation of the Silence period as there is no time limit provided to the speech.

"Based on the said representation, the Commission has issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh to take necessary steps to ensure that no campaigning takes place in the polling area after the commencement of the scheduled silence period i.e. 6 PM onwards today per the provisions of section 126(1)(b) of the RP Act 1951," sources told ANI.

What is Silence Period?

The silence Period is the 48-hour-long phase before elections. During this time, all campaign-related or election-related activity is supposed to be stopped. During this time, no one, including citizens, journalists, politicians, etc, was allowed to promote any political party.

The break is given to voters so that they can take a peaceful break from election campaigns and not get influenced while voting.

As per Section 126(1)(b) of the R. P. Act, 1951, no person shall display to the public any election matter using a cinematograph, television, or other similar apparatus in any polling area during forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll for any election in that polling area.

People will vote for their next state government in Madhya Pradesh on November 17.

