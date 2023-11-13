Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath recalled the 2020 political crisis when the Congress government led by him was toppled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking in the Narmadapuram district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Kamal Nath said he preferred to leave the CM post than to crack a "deal". He even recalled how "MLAs would come to" him "and say we are getting crores".

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: What BJP, Congress promised for the women in poll-bound state After the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Election, the Congress formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs loyal to him resigned and crossed over to the BJP, toppling the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. The BJP had then formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as the chief minister. Referring to this political crisis in 2020, Kamal Nath said, "We were moving forward since the beginning and then there was a deal cracked. I was a CM that time, I could have also taken the deal... MLAs would come to me and say we are getting crores. I told them, mauj karo, mai kisi se sauda nahi karne wala (you enjoy, but I'm not going to have to deal with anyone". He said that back then, he had thought, "Kursi jati hai to jaye, mai sauda nahi karunga and maine sauda nahi kiya...(If I lose the CM post, fine, but I will ever have a deal with anyone, and I never did it)". He added, "I would never identify the politics of Madhya Pradesh with such deals."

While addressing people at a rally in Narmadapuram, Kamal Nath also hit out at the current Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling him an "artist.

"I just want to say, recognise Shivraj Singh ji. He is a good artist. His machine of lies is moving at a double speed nowadays. His announcements is also running at double the speed," Kamal Nath said.

The Congress leader further took a dig at Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that the women in the state became "ladli behna" when elections are around the corner. Kamal Nath said this in reference to the "Ladli Behna" scheme that the BJP government launched for the women in the state. As part of the scheme, the state government is providing cooking gas at ₹450 to women.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 will see a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also fielded their candidates for the state polls.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.