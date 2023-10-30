Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Budhni Assembly constituency on Monday. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The filing of nominations began on October 21, and the last date to file nominations was Monday, October 30. The election results will be announced in December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of filing nomination papers, CM Chouhan visited his village Jait in the district, held a roadshow and also addressed a public gathering in the district.

“We will serve the public and will do it in such a way that the world would remember that someone had come. The aim of my life is to make the lives of the people better. I want to tell the women of the entire state that in the coming five years I will make every sister a Lakhpati Didi," CM Chouhan was quoted by PTI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chouhan will be contesting the 2023 elections from the Budhni seat against Congress candidate and actor Vikram Mastal and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba.

Chouhan contested the 2013 assembly polls from Vidisha and Budhni and won both the seats. However, he later resigned from Vidisha to retain the Budhni assembly seat. Chouhan also represented Vidisha Lok Sabha seat five times, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Besides Chouhan, other key candidates in the Madhya Pradesh election include former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, who will fight polls from the Chhindwara assembly seat, and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who will contest from Indore-1 assembly constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, the BJP chief of Jabalpur city in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh resigned from his post on Sunday alleging inaction by the party’s central leadership over unruly scenes at their local office on October 21.

The Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 will see a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also fielded their candidates for the state polls.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have announced their candidates for all the 230 assembly seats in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the Congress replaced candidates in four assembly constituencies for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The four constituencies include the Sumawali seat in Morena district, the Pipariya (Scheduled Caste) seat in Narmadapuram district, the Badnagar seat in Ujjain district and the Jaora seat in Ratlam district.

What happened in 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections In the last 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 percent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 percent.

The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

