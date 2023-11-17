MP Election 2023: Over 71% voter turnout recorded as voting ends, violence hits Dimani | All that happened today
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: The voting on 230 assembly seats took place on November 17, with a total voter turnout of 71.26 per cent till 5 pm. The Agar Malwa district recorded the highest voter turnout at 82 per cent.
Voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 was held on Friday, November 17. All the 230 assembly constituencies in the state went to polls in a single phase. A total of 71.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded across these 230 seats till 5 pm, as per the data revealed by the Election Commission of India.
Reacting to the incident of violence in Morena, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I spoke with the SP and Collector. An incident occurred there but the SP says that it is peaceful there now and voting is taking place smoothly."
Besides this, Digvijaya Singh claimed that one of the Congress workers was mowed down by a BJP candidate in Chhatarpur.
Singh said, "An incident has taken place in Rajnagar, Chhatarpur where one of our workers was mowed down by the BJP candidate with his vehicle. Police have neither confiscated the vehicle so far nor has the candidate been arrested."
The Congress leader further alleged that the police administration was working under pressure.
Key things to know about MP Election 2023
> Of the 230 assembly seats across 52 districts, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.
> There are 2,533 candidates in the fray, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress chief Kamal Nath.
> The main battle for power is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress. Both the parties field candidates in all the constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP fights to retain power in MP, the Congress hopes to get elected again in the state.
> In the last election (2018), the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats. It formed the government with the help of the BSP, the SP and independent MLAs under the leadership of Kamal Nath.
However, the Kamal Nath-led government collapsed in March 2020 after a rebellion by now-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MLAs loyal to him, paving the way for the return of the BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
> The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh along with that in Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be done on December 3.
