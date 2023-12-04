The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) cruised to a two-thirds majority in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, winning as many as 163 of the 230 seats in the House, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66. The BJP also won in two other Hindi heartlands-Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while Congress was declared victorious in Telangana. In Rajasthan, the BJP bagged 115 seats after voting was held for 199 constituencies. The Congress notched 69 seats. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP consolidated its lead and won 54 seats. The Congress won 35 seats in the 90-member House. In Telangana, Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member House. The BRS bagged 39 seats.

