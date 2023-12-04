The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) cruised to a two-thirds majority in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, winning as many as 163 of the 230 seats in the House, leaving the Congress a distant second at 66. The BJP also won in two other Hindi heartlands-Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while Congress was declared victorious in Telangana. In Rajasthan, the BJP bagged 115 seats after voting was held for 199 constituencies. The Congress notched 69 seats. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP consolidated its lead and won 54 seats. The Congress won 35 seats in the 90-member House. In Telangana, Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member House. The BRS bagged 39 seats.
Here is a recap on Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2023:
- Ruling MP for 18 years, a well-entrenched BJP managed to stave off anti-incumbency in a shot in the arm for four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. The BJP got a two-thirds majority in a House of 230.
- The BJP garnered 48.55% votes, a gain of over 7 percentage points compared to 2018. The party got 41.02 % of the votes in the 2018 elections. The Congress’ vote share remained almost the same at 40.40 % as against 40.89 % (2018) as its tally plunged from 114 seats. It's set to settle at 66 seats.
- Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan won from his Budhni constituency, defeating Congress rival and TV actor Vikram Mastal Sharma by 1,04,974 votes.
- Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath maintained his several decade-old stranglehold on Chhindwara even as the BJP retained power in the state with an emphatic win. Nath defeated the BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu by 36,594 votes.
Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Key factors which helped BJP register win
- Union Minister Prahlad Patel won his maiden Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls from Narsinghpur by defeating the Congress’ Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 31,310 votes.
- Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar defeated Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 24,461 votes in the Dimani constituency.
MP results 2023: Kamal Nath to 'analyse loopholes' after Congress faces defeat
- Amid the BJP wave, 12 ministers of Chouhan's cabinet faced defeat. Narottam Mishra lost from Datia seat to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti. Besides, ministers Arvind Bhadoria from Ater, Kamal Patel from Harda, Gaurishankar Bisen from Balaghat, Prem Singh Patel from Badwani, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya from Bamori, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon from Badnawar, Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior rural, Ramkhelawan Patel from Amarpatan and Suresh Dhakad from Pohri could not make to the list of winning candidates. Rahul Singh Lodhi, the nephew of former chief minister Uma Bharti, was trounced from Kharagpur. Another minister Ram Kishor Kawre faced defeat from Paraswada. BJP candidate Imarti Devi, also a Scindia loyalist candidate, lost from Dabra by 2,267 votes to Congress’ Suresh Raje. Sitting BJP MP from Satna, Ganesh Singh, lost by 4,041 votes to Congress’ Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha.
MP Election Results 2023: Who will be the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh?
- The BJP did not announce its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the November 17 elections, so there is no clarity as of now on whether Chouhan will continue or will be replaced by someone else or one of the Union ministers the party fielded for the assembly polls.
- In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 127 members and the Congress has 96. There are 4 independents, while the BSP has two and the SP has one member.
CM Shivraj Chouhan's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ becomes ‘game-changer’ for BJP in MP
- In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats and the Congress 58. In those polls, the BJP garnered 44.88% votes while the Congress polled 36.38% votes. In 2018, the Congress emerged victorious in 114 seats with a 40.89% vote share while the BJP registered a win in 109 seats with 41.02% votes.
