Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: 5 Key factors which helped BJP register historic win
The BJP functionary at the very first instant understood that the party needed to do intensive groundwork and have many regional satraps and MPs, including Union ministers, contest the polls to get the tide flow in its favour
The Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) has recorded one of its best-ever political wins in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The political analyst termed is a ‘ruthless’ , ‘brutal’ performance and did not give the opposition , particularly Congress any chance to make any dent for the next five years in the state.