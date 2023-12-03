The Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) has recorded one of its best-ever political wins in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The political analyst termed is a ‘ruthless’ , ‘brutal’ performance and did not give the opposition , particularly Congress any chance to make any dent for the next five years in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of writing this report, BJP had already won 132 seats and was leading in another 32 seats. Here are the five key factors that helped BJP register a record win in Madhya Pradesh.

Intensive Groundwork The BJP functionary at the very first instant understood that the party needed to do intensive groundwork and have many regional satraps and MPs, including Union ministers, contest the polls to get the tide flow in its favour.

'Ladli Bahna' Scheme Shivraj Singh Chouhan has succeeded in making a point against detractors by spearheading his campaign around his government's schemes, especially 'ladli bahna' scheme, and making an emotional connect with voters. BJP's women card in all these states, especially in Madhya Pradesh where it had launched the 'Ladli Behna' scheme that gives monthly financial doles to women for economically weaker strata, seems to have worked well in the ruling party's favour.

Easily Available for Common Man Shivraj Singh Chouhan has fashioned himself as people's avuncular 'mama' and, by most accounts, the strategy worked, more so as his image of an affable and everyday man contrasted nicely for him against Congress' chief ministerial face Kamal Nath.

BJP's Organisational Strength The BJP's organisational strength, its Hindutva card and the Prime Minister's development pitch and talk of national pride in campaigning seemed to have worked well for the BJP, which pulled a stupendous victory despite projections by pollsters to the contrary.

Effective Poll Strategy The "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign launched by Modi in Bhopal with an eye on the Assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha election helped the party strengthen its organisation at the booth level, the sources said.

Another factor that contributed to the party's grand success in the Madhya Pradesh polls was Chouhan's "charisma".

