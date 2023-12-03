Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Congress which was hoping to retain Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and register a win in Madhya Pradesh, is trailing far behind the BJP in all three states. Reacting on the Madhya Pradesh Elections, State Congress president Kamal Nath has said that the party plans to analyze the loopholes in their campaign and understand why voters did not grasp their point. He further added that discussions will also be held with all candidates, regardless of their election outcome. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters, Kamal Nath said, "We will analyse the loopholes and why we were not able to make the voters understand our point. We will hold discussions will all, be it a winning or losing candidate..."

Elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, which was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to BJP from the Congress.

Of the 230 seats in the state, the BJP has so far won 166 while Congress has won in 63 seats.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also admitted that the party's performance in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has been "disappointing," and resolved to "overcome temporary setbacks" and prepare fully for the Lok Sabha elections along with the "INDIA parties."

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged people's verdict after the Congress suffered significant setbacks in 3 states and said that the "The battle of ideology will continue." He further tweeted, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support."

Meanwhile, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chauhan is set to have a possible fourth term as chief minister, and a celebratory mood prevailed at the party office in the state capital Bhopal.

