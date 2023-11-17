Madhya Pradesh Election voting today: From poll timings to key parties and promises; check details here
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: As many as 2,533 candidates are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. Of these 2,533 candidates, 2,280 are men, 252 are women and one identified as a third gender. Check all details here:
Voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 is all set to be held on Friday, November 17. All the 230 assembly constituencies in the state will vote in a single phase. The Madhya Pradesh Election results will be declared on December 3.
