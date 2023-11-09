As elections in Madhya Pradesh are around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Satna on Thursday emphasized the government's commitment to building 4 crore houses, comparing it to their dedication to building the Ram temple. “We build 4 crore houses with the same devotion as Ram temple," Prime Minister Modi said. Targeting the opposition Congress party, the PM added, “During the Congress rule, there was much corruption all around that the dream of the poor to have a permanent house was shattered". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramping up his electioneering for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, PM Modi relaunched the attack against the Congress party in Satna. "Wherever Congress came into power, it brought only destruction".

"An example of how Congress takes away the rights of the poor is the "Fake Beneficiary Scam". Under the guise of 10 crore fake beneficiaries, Congress used to fill the pockets of its followers," PM Modi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday also PM went all guns blazing against the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying that the grand old party followed a "Laapata" model, in which development was missing when it ruled the state.

On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed election rallies in Guna, Damoh, and Morena.

PM Modi accused Congress of playing with national security and said that it did its first scam of independence India in defence.

"The Congress followed and implemented a 'Laapata model' when they were in power in Madhya Pradesh. From water supply and development to electricity and employment, everything was missing here during the Congress rule," he said in Guna.

Hitting out at Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, he said that these are the two faces who made Madhya Pradesh a BIMARU (category) state.

"Today such a big election is going on in Madhya Pradesh and Congress people are busy tearing clothes among themselves. These are the same faces who have run the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. If Madhya Pradesh got the status of a BIMARU state, then these are the people (responsible). These are the people who ruined Madhya Pradesh, hence they must be punished," the BJP's star campaigner added.

Madhya Pradesh will poll in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

