Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress CEC meet for candidates' selection today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress will hold a meeting of its Central Election Committee today, Saturday, to brainstorm on candidates for the poll-bound state. The meeting will take place at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath Road residence in the national capital at around 4 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The grand old party also held a meeting of its screening committee for Madhya Pradesh on October 3 to decide on candidates for upcoming assembly elections that are due later this year.

The ruling BJP and Congress have intensified their poll campaigns ahead of the electoral battle in the state. Both parties have pulled out their top leaders and campaign heavyweights with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah toplining the campaign for the BJP and the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other prominent leaders leading the Congress's efforts to win the voters' confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has already put out two lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls. Their second list included several BJP heavyweights in the state, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The Congress is bidding to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with Rahul Gandhi and his sister and the party's national general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, already holding a clutch of rallies in the state.

The polls, which are likely to be scheduled sometime between October and November this year, will see people electing legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats against the BJP's 109 and the former formed government under Kamal Nath.

However, in March 2020 the Kamal Nath government fell after a rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as CM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!