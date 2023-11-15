Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew a parallel of him with Salman Khan's character in ‘Tere Naam’ movie. It seems like Prime Minister keeps crying, there should be a biopic on him with title ‘Mere Naam’, said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

"What to say about Modi ji...He keeps crying (Rote hi rehte hain). In the movie 'Tere Naam', Salman Khan was crying from beginning to end. Similarly, Modi Ji keeps crying every time. A movie on him should also be made with the title 'Mere Naam'," Priyanka Gandhi said in Datia on Wednesday.

He went ahead and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the only PM of the country who is permanently troubled by his own pain.

"Narendra Modi is the first PM of India who is always in pain with his own problems. He went to Karnataka with a list and said that this much of abusive language used against him; he came here and said the same," the Congress leader added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.