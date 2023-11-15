Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi likens PM Modi to Salman Khan in Tere Naam, says ‘Rote hi rehte hain’
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew a parallel of him with Salman Khan's character in ‘Tere Naam’ movie. It seems like Prime Minister keeps crying, there should be a biopic on him with title ‘Mere Naam’, said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.