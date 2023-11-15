comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 15 2023 15:56:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124 2.52%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 940.6 0.65%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 391.4 2.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 584.65 0.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.25 -0.97%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi likens PM Modi to Salman Khan in Tere Naam, says ‘Rote hi rehte hain’
Back Back

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi likens PM Modi to Salman Khan in Tere Naam, says ‘Rote hi rehte hain’

 Livemint

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Priyanka said that the PM keeps crying every time like Salman Khan in the movie 'Tere Naam'.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for Assembly polls in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for Assembly polls in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (PTI)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew a parallel of him with Salman Khan's character in ‘Tere Naam’ movie. It seems like Prime Minister keeps crying, there should be a biopic on him with title ‘Mere Naam’, said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

"What to say about Modi ji...He keeps crying (Rote hi rehte hain). In the movie 'Tere Naam', Salman Khan was crying from beginning to end. Similarly, Modi Ji keeps crying every time. A movie on him should also be made with the title 'Mere Naam'," Priyanka Gandhi said in Datia on Wednesday.

He went ahead and declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the only PM of the country who is permanently troubled by his own pain.

"Narendra Modi is the first PM of India who is always in pain with his own problems. He went to Karnataka with a list and said that this much of abusive language used against him; he came here and said the same," the Congress leader added.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 05:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App