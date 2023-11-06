comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 06 2023 15:43:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.4 1.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.4 -0.65%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.95 -0.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.2 1.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,494.2 0.72%
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Madhya Pradesh polls: Kamal Nath counters Jyotiraditya Scindia's jibe on Cong arrogance, says ‘people made it clear…'
Back Back

Madhya Pradesh polls: Kamal Nath counters Jyotiraditya Scindia's jibe on Cong arrogance, says ‘people made it clear…'

 Livemint

Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh is set to hold Assembly elections on 17 November, with counting of votes on 3 December. Scindia took a swipe at Congress, claiming their arrogance will be destroyed in the upcoming polls.

Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Kamal Nath responds to Scindia's jibe at Congress, claiming their arrogance will be destroyed in the upcoming polls.Premium
Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Kamal Nath responds to Scindia's jibe at Congress, claiming their arrogance will be destroyed in the upcoming polls.

Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath has hit back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's ‘Congress arrogance will be destroyed on 17 November’ remark.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the former MP CM replied saying, “Whose arrogance is this, the public gave them (BJP) the answer when the mayor's election was held 15 months ago. The Congress registered a victory after 35 years, whose arrogance was it."

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: What BJP, Congress promised for the women in poll-bound state

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on 17 November wherein voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on 3 December.

Also Read: MP Elections 2023: BJP or Congress? Opinion poll reflects caste dynamics in Madhya Pradesh

Coming back to the arrogance remark, while speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Scindia took a jibe at the Congress party over claiming to form government in the state after the upcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: IPL team, OBC quota, health insurance, and more in Congress poll manifesto

"...The public knows everything...This is the arrogance of the Congress...This arrogance will be destroyed on Nov 17, he said.

Earlier on 5 November while campaigning for BJP in Gwalior, Scindia took a swipe at the Congress party, describing it as a government without direction.

He said, "Today, on one side you have a double-engine government and on the other hand, you have an engine-less government. Through this election, we will decide the future of Gwalior. Lotus flower (BJP) has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to a unique state."

The Union Minister further said that the tenure in which the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh did what Congress could not do in 55 years.

"BJP got the opportunity to rule Madhya Pradesh for three years. If you remove the COVID period, then BJP only got 15 months in MP. In those 15 months, the BJP Government did what Congress couldn't do in 55 years," Jyotiradiyta Scindia had said.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of the state. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters while 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.

In the 2018 Polls, the Congress party had formed the government in the state under Kamal Nath, its first after 15 years. But in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs loyal to him resigned and crossed over to the BJP bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 03:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App