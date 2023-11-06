Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath has hit back at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's ‘Congress arrogance will be destroyed on 17 November’ remark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking to news agency ANI, the former MP CM replied saying, “Whose arrogance is this, the public gave them (BJP) the answer when the mayor's election was held 15 months ago. The Congress registered a victory after 35 years, whose arrogance was it."

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on 17 November wherein voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on 3 December.

Also Read: MP Elections 2023: BJP or Congress? Opinion poll reflects caste dynamics in Madhya Pradesh Coming back to the arrogance remark, while speaking to reporters in Gwalior, Scindia took a jibe at the Congress party over claiming to form government in the state after the upcoming assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: IPL team, OBC quota, health insurance, and more in Congress poll manifesto "...The public knows everything...This is the arrogance of the Congress...This arrogance will be destroyed on Nov 17, he said.

Earlier on 5 November while campaigning for BJP in Gwalior, Scindia took a swipe at the Congress party, describing it as a government without direction.

He said, "Today, on one side you have a double-engine government and on the other hand, you have an engine-less government. Through this election, we will decide the future of Gwalior. Lotus flower (BJP) has transformed Madhya Pradesh from a sick state to a unique state."

The Union Minister further said that the tenure in which the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh did what Congress could not do in 55 years.

"BJP got the opportunity to rule Madhya Pradesh for three years. If you remove the COVID period, then BJP only got 15 months in MP. In those 15 months, the BJP Government did what Congress couldn't do in 55 years," Jyotiradiyta Scindia had said.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of the state. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters while 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.

In the 2018 Polls, the Congress party had formed the government in the state under Kamal Nath, its first after 15 years. But in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs loyal to him resigned and crossed over to the BJP bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

