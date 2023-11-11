Kamal Nath asserts that the administration of Prithvipur and Niwari will face consequences for their actions, without providing details on the accusations.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday warned the Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district administration during an election campaign and said to take action while thinking about the next five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Kamal Nath was speaking at a rally in Niwari where he asserted that no one would escape consequences for their actions, although he did not provide details on the accusations.

He said, “I want to tell this to the administration of Prithvipur and Niwari, whatever you are doing, listen to it carefully, the day will come after tomorrow and what is to be done will be decided by you (people) and me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nath asserted, “No one will be spared, six more days are left, do whatever you want to, but you also have to spend the next five years."

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states scheduled for single-phase elections on November 17, with vote counting set for December 3. The electorate will elect representatives for the 230 Assembly constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous state assembly elections in 2018, the Congress secured victory, leading to Kamal Nath assuming the role of chief minister.

However, political dynamics shifted in 2020 when former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by 22 loyalist MLAs, defected to the saffron camp, causing a significant political shakeup in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed when it lost its majority, leading to the formation of a new government by the BJP. Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the position of chief minister.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress had released its party manifesto in October where it also made a slew of poll promises for the women in the state. The 106-page manifesto by Congress made 59 poll promises, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees. Under Nari Samman Nidhi, assistance of ₹1,500 per month will be provided to women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress also promised to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500. The party also pledged to support for daughters' weddings and said it would start a new scheme for the marriage of girls and will provide assistance of ₹1.01 lakh. Loans up to ₹25 lakhs to women for start-ups at a 3 per cent interest rate, housing for rural homeless women, and free transportation on metropolitan bus services are all the poll promises made by the Congress party.

The manifesto also added that if the party comes to power, the 'Meri Bitiya Rani' scheme will be started for girls under which they will be given an amount of ₹2.51 lakh from their birth till their marriage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.