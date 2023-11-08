Madhya Pradesh is set to hold elections on November 17, with the BJP and Congress competing for power.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met people during his public meeting in Barwani.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states scheduled to hold elections in a single phase on November 17, with the vote count slated for December 3.

Earlier in the day, at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the people need to remain aware of the Congress party.

“This is the time to remain aware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides society for chair; for Congress, the development of a state and the nation is not important...Congress president is controlled by a remote," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, addressing a campaign meeting at Thatipur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the 'panch pandavas' of the BJP.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's current term is due to conclude in January 2024.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's current term is due to conclude in January 2024.

The state of Madhya Pradesh will witness a political contest primarily between the BJP and the Congress. Additionally, the Congress will find itself in competition with its partners from the INDIA coalition in 92 of the state's total 230 Assembly constituencies.

During the 2018 elections, the Congress party secured victory and came to power in the state, with Kamal Nath serving as the Chief Minister, marking their return to power after 15 years.

However, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia and the legislators loyal to him resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. This move caused the Kamal Nath-led Congress government to lose its majority, ultimately leading to its downfall. Subsequently, the BJP assumed power once again, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

