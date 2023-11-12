Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has taken a dig at the state's BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former CM said Chouhan will lose the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election but will not become unemployed. Nath mocked Chouhan and added, "He is a very good actor, he will go to Mumbai and will pursue acting and will make Madhya Pradesh proud".

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on 17 November. Both Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have continued to trade barbs as the polling date gets nearer.

Yesterday, Nath, who is also the former CM of Madhya Pradesh accused BJP of copying some of the promises which Congress wrote in its manifesto.

Nath alleged that the BJP has copied the Congress' announcements of ₹4,000 per bag to tendu leaf pluckers, ₹1.01 lakh for the marriage of women, gas cylinders at ₹500, and free education for girls and the poor.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The Congress which is striving to return to power in the state had announced its manifesto before the BJP.

Congress has made various promises including ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage to all the people in MP, 27% reservation for OBCs, and an IPL team of the state.

On the other, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the Congress' commitment to the upliftment of the Other Backward Classes and said the party had opposed and suppressed the Mandal Commission report for several years.

Shah's attack on the Congress comes at a time when the party has promised to carry out a caste census in Madhya Pradesh if it gets elected to power.

Dubbing the Congress a dynastic party, the Union Home Minister said Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to be the prime minister, while (MP Congress chief) Kamal Nath and (Rajya Sabha MP) Digvijaya Singh are trying to make their sons the chief minister of MP.

"Can those who are in politics for their sons and daughters do good for the OBCs, tribals, and Dalits," Shah asked the crowd.

