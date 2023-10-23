Madhya Pradesh polls 2023: Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for the high stakes battleground as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will fight for the upcoming elections to the 230-member assembly. As the candidates names are being announced, there seems to be some disappointment in the BJP after three Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalist OPS Bhadoria from Mehgaon, Munna Lal Goyal from Gwalior East and Raksha Sanoria from Bhander were denied ticket, a report by Times of India has stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instead, the ticket has been given to Rakesh Shukla from Mehgaon while Ghanshyam Pironia has been fielded Bhander ticket and Maya Singh from Gwalior East.

Also Read: From Project Cheetah to corruption: Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt faces uphill battle ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls On Sunday, Supporters of BJP leader Munnalal Goyal protested outside the Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior after he was denied a ticket for next month's assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, BJP released a fifth list of 92 candidates for the November polls in which Goyal, who has represented Gwalior east in the past was not given ticket. The BJP has fielded Maya Singh from the Gwalior East constituency. In order to mollify the protesters, Jyotiraditya Scindia drove to the palace gate and asserted that he stood by them and Goyal.

While speaking to news agency ANI, one of his supporter said, “We have come here to request Scindia that the candidate of Gwalior East be changed and Munnalal Goyal be made the candidate. No one else can win that seat. Somebody who is unable to even walk has been made the candidate there. We are serving the seat to Congress on a platter. So, we are pained. That is why, we have come here to make the request. We have nothing against the party or the current candidate but we want the party to win the seat..."

Munnalal Goyal in 2018 polls In the 2018 polls, Munnalal Goyal who was then part of the Congress party had won from Gwalior east. He and many MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned and crossed over to the BJP in March 2020, bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. However, in 2020 bypoll election, Goyal lost as a BJP candidate from Gwalio East against Congress Dr Satish Sikarwar.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav targets Congress after snub, says 'I would not have trusted..' Expressing his disappointment over denial of ticket, Goyal said that instead of him, the ticket has been given to a candidate who has not been in the midst of the people for many years. "I am going to talk to the party leadership about it," Goyal said, adding that he has tirelessly worked for the people for the last five years, as reported by PTI. Scindia who tried to cool down his temper said he understood the strength of party workers, adding that 15-20 years ago, the tickets of many heavyweight leaders were cut. "I assure you that I stand with you and with Munna (Goyal) and will sort out all your problems," Scindia said. After his assurance, the protesters seemed placated.

Other Scindia loyalist who have been denied BJP ticket Apart from Goyal, four others from the 22 list of members who left Congress and joined the BJP alongside Scindia have not been provided tickets, a report by TOI stated. Giving the names of the candidates, the report said, Jaswant Jatav from Karera constiituency was not given ticket for 2023 polls whereas Ramesh Khatik was given the ticket. Other Scindia loyalist who were not given ticket inlcuded Ranveer Jatav from Gohad constituency, Giriraj Dandotiya from Dimni constituency and Raghuraj Singh Kansana from Morena constituency. As per the report, only Imarti Devi who has been given Dabra assembly ticket is the only one who has been given a second opportunity out of those who were unsuccessful in the November byelections.

(With agency inputs)

