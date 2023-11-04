Madhya Pradesh Polls 2023: What BJP, Congress promised for the women in poll-bound state
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Polls to be held on 17 November, counting on 3 December. BJP and Congress to battle it out in 230 constituencies.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on 17 November wherein voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 3 December. In Madhya Pradesh, there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters while 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.