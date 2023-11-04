Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on 17 November wherein voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 3 December. In Madhya Pradesh, there are 5.6 crore voters in 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2.88 crore are male voters while 2.72 crore are female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tenure of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assemblies is set to end in January 2024. In Madhya Pradesh, there will be a battle between the BJP and the Congress. However, the Congress will also be battling against its partners of INDIA coalition in 92 out of the state's 230 Assembly constituencies.

Also Read: From Project Cheetah to corruption: Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt faces uphill battle ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls In the 2018 Polls, the Congress party had formed the government in the state under Kamal Nath, its first after 15 years. But in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs loyal to him resigned and crossed over to the BJP bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: MP Elections 2023: BJP or Congress? Opinion poll reflects caste dynamics in Madhya Pradesh Here's a look at the poll promises made for the women in the state by the BJP and Congress Also Read: MP elections: Brother vs brother to uncle vs nephew, seats where Congress-BJP contest is intra-family feud Here's what BJP has promised for women The BJP manifesto for Madhya Pradesh polls is not released yet. As per FPJ report, National BJP President JP Nadda is expected to unveil the party's manifesto soon. Meanwhile, as per reports, it is widely anticipated that BJP's manifesto is set to include promises for young, women, and farmers. However, BJP has released many schemes for women in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced several pro-women measures, including reserving 35 percent of government job vacancies for women (excluding forest department) and allocating 50 percent of teaching positions to them.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2023: Total 5.6 crore voters to cast ballots in 230 constituencies on 17 November Under women welfare programme ‘Ladli Bahna Yojana,’ the state government is providing monthly aid to 1.32 crore women wherein it offers ₹1,250 to beneficiaries. Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the scheme aims to better the health conditions and educational standards of girls in the state and put a stop to the practice of female foeticide and child marriages. Girls were killed in the womb itself, so we have made the Chief Minister Ladli Laxmi Yojana for girls. Now, 956 girls are born for every 1000 boys in Madhya Pradesh," CM Chouhan had in October. Starting 1 september, MP government had also announced provision of LPG gas cylinders at a subsidised rate of ₹450 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. According to the government release, all consumers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and non-Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana category registered under the Ladli Behna Yojana, having gas connections in their names, will be eligible for the benefit.

Also Read: Know Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rivals in MP poll: 'Hanuman' of Congress and ‘Mirchi Baba’ of SP Here's what Congress has promised for women in the state The Kamal Nath-led Congress had released its party manifesto in October where it also made a slew of poll promises for the women in the state. The 106-page manifesto by Congress made 59 poll promises, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees. Under Nari Samman Nidhi, assistance of ₹1,500 per month will be provided to women. The Congress also promised to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500. The party also pledged to support for daughters' weddings and said it would start a new scheme for the marriage of girls and will provide assistance of ₹1.01 lakh. Loans up to ₹25 lakh to women for start-ups at 3 percent interest rate, housing for rural homeless women, and free transportation on metropolitan bus services are all the poll promises made by the Congress party. The manifesto also added that if the party comes to power, 'Meri Bitiya Rani' scheme will be started for girls under which they will be given an amount of ₹2.51 lakh from their birth till their marriage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

