Madhya Pradesh Polls: BJP's focal point on Dalit vote share, PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of ₹100-cr temple for Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh, ahead of assembly elections.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a ₹100-crore temple dedicated to social reformer Sant Ravidas in the Sagar district where he will also address a public meeting. Notably, this will be PM Modi's second visit in just over a month to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.