Madhya Pradesh Polls: Kamath Nath calls Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state govt ‘corrupt’1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath calls Madhya Pradesh a 'scam state' and 'corruption state' ahead of Assembly elections.
Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections that are due this year, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit out at the BJP-led state government and called it a ‘scam state’ or ‘corruption state', according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
