Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections that are due this year, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit out at the BJP-led state government and called it a 'scam state' or 'corruption state', according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“Today Madhya Pradesh has become a ‘Scam state’, ‘Corruption state’. You (people) have heard about the 50 percent commission. Give money and take work, such a system of corruption has been made," Nath said.

"If you (people) are not victims of corruption then you are witnesses to corruption," said the Congress leader while addressing a party-organized 'jan akrosh' rally in Morena district.

He also claimed that there is no employment opportunity for the unemployed people in the state and no facility for the farmers, ANI reported.

The PCC chief added, "Madhya Pradesh has become number one in unemployment, one crore youth are unemployed in the state. No industrialist from other states in the country is ready to set up industries in Madhya Pradesh and Morena district.

"It is the 50 percent commission government. Give money and get work in this government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan does corruption with one hand and atrocities with the other," Kamal Nath said as quoted by ANI.

He said that the previous Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government gathered votes from the public, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government with notes (referring to money).

“Four months are left for the state assembly elections, now the people will bid adieu to CM Chouhan's government with love. The picture of the state during the BJP rule is in front of everyone. During their 18 and a half years tenure, every section is troubled, including farmers, small businessmen, and unemployed youth," Nath said.

He also alleged that CM Chouhan made false announcements that he would give employment to 1 lakh youths. First, he should fill the vacant posts. Recruitment scams come to light every day. The policy of "give money and take a job" is going on in the state.