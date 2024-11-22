Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: How to check voting results

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: With the counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections to begin from 8 am onwards on 23 November, every voter in these states and the entire nation is waiting with curious eyes.

The polling for 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats took place in a single phase, while it was two-phase for the 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats.

In Maharashtra, the contest is between the ruling Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Mahayuti includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in coalition with Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. While, MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the Congress party.

A majority of exit polls have predicted a comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra elections 2024 with a clean sweep. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lags behind, unlike its Lok Sabha 2024 performance. The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145.

Though almost all the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra. The exit polls, however predicted neck-and-neck fight between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand and JMM-led INDIA bloc on Jharkhand.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Voting percentage In this Assembly election, the voting percentage in Maharashtra was recorded as 65 per cent, while in Jharkhand, it was 67.59 per cent in the second phase.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Date and time for results announcement According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 results will be announced on 23 November 2024, with the counting to begin at 8:00 am.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mumbai billionaire slams elites who may not vote

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: How and where to check results online The results of the elections online can be checked on the ECI’s official website: eci.gov.in or results.eci.gov.in. People can also follow the LIVE updates on Livemint.