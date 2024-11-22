Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: How to check voting results

  • Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: According to the Election Commission of India, the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 results will be announced on 23 November 2024, with the counting to begin at 8:00 am.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated22 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Election officials and polling agents are counting the EVM votes in Mumbai. (File Photo)
Election officials and polling agents are counting the EVM votes in Mumbai. (File Photo)

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: With the counting of votes for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections to begin from 8 am onwards on 23 November, every voter in these states and the entire nation is waiting with curious eyes.

The polling for 288 Maharashtra Assembly seats took place in a single phase, while it was two-phase for the 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats.

Also Read | Maharashtra-Jharkhand assembly election results 2024: When and where to watch

In Maharashtra, the contest is between the ruling Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Mahayuti includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in coalition with Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. While, MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the Congress party.

A majority of exit polls have predicted a comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra elections 2024 with a clean sweep. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lags behind, unlike its Lok Sabha 2024 performance. The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145.

Also Read | Exit Polls: How accurate were predictions for Maharashtra, Jharkhand in 2019?

Though almost all the exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra. The exit polls, however predicted neck-and-neck fight between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand and JMM-led INDIA bloc on Jharkhand.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Voting percentage

In this Assembly election, the voting percentage in Maharashtra was recorded as 65 per cent, while in Jharkhand, it was 67.59 per cent in the second phase.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Date and time for results announcement

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 results will be announced on 23 November 2024, with the counting to begin at 8:00 am.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mumbai billionaire slams elites who may not vote

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: How and where to check results online

The results of the elections online can be checked on the ECI’s official website: eci.gov.in or results.eci.gov.in. People can also follow the LIVE updates on Livemint.

Also, several polling agencies will also broadcast results live on platforms like YouTube, X and other platforms.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: How to check voting results

