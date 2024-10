Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, minister Girish Mahajan from Jamner, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan from Bhokar, Ashish Shelar from Vandre West, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba, Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara.

