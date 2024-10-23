Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP releases first list of 38 candidates, Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released the first list of 38 candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls on Wednesday. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, whereas senior NCP leader Chaggan Singh Bhujbal will fight the elections from Yeola seat.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

The list included names of other senior party members, including Dilip Walse Patil, who is contesting elections from Ambegaon, Hasan Mushrif, who is from Kagal, etc.

Former Congress MLAs named on NCP List for Maharashtra polls Former Congress MLAs who joined the NCP recently were also named in the list, including a ticket to Hiraman Khoskar from Igatpuri and Shulbha Khodke from Amravati, both of them are former Congress MLAs who joined the NCP (Ajit Pawar) recently. Khodke was expelled from the Congress on October 12. Khoskar joined the party on the night of October 14.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has also released its first list for state assembly elections including 45 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. CM Shinde will contest election from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction's list for Maharashtra polls The Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction's list also included names of Manisha Ravindra Waykar from Jogeshwari (East), Suhas Dwarkanath Kande from Nandgao, Pradip Shivnarayan Jaiswal from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (middle) and Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar from Nanded North.

While giving an update about his party's first list, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also exuded confidence in Mahayuti alliance for winning the Maharashtra Assembly Elections and said, “This is the first list (of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election), next 2nd list will come, we will then contest the elections, then Mahayuti will win with a big majority.”

Shiv Sena and NCP alliance partner in Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata, has also released its first list of 99 candidates. The BJP list for Maharashtra Assembly Elections also include Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will contest from Nagpur South West. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule will contest the election from Kamthi seat.