Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will banks remain open or closed on voting day, November 20? Know here

  • Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024:

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024: While the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest turnout, with 58.30% voting, the New Delhi seat recorded the lowest, with 51.54% voting
Delhi Lok Sabha polls 2024: While the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest turnout, with 58.30% voting, the New Delhi seat recorded the lowest, with 51.54% voting

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are scheduled on November 20. The voting for 288 seats in the state will be conducted in a single phase and the counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Will banks remain closed on voting day?

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, banks will remain closed in the state due to the Assembly General Election 2024.

Notably, though physical branches in designated states will be closed, customers can still access financial services via ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms. For urgent banking needs, online transactions remain operational, ensuring that services are available even on holidays.

 

Also Read | Maharashtra election: School buses to remain idle on November 19-20. Here’s why

The month November had in total 12 holidays including religious festivals and regional events, Sundays, weekends, and other occasions.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday on November 20 for all employees working in businesses and offices within BMC limits to ensure that people can cast their votes.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dry days in Mumbai on THESE dates; details

NSE, BSE to remain closed

In the wake of the Assembly Elections, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on November 20. Hence, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

 

Also Read | Maharashtra poll: Whose populism will win the day?

Assembly elections in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s current term ends on November 26. The state will witness a two-way contest between two coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar). In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44.

Key numbers to know

Of the 288 assembly seats, 234 come under general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Speaking of voters in the state, it has about 9.63 crore eligibile voters which includes 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crores female voters, 1.85 crore Young voters (age 18-29), 20.93 lakh first-time voters (age 18-19).

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will banks remain open or closed on voting day, November 20? Know here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.