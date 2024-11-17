Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are scheduled on November 20. The voting for 288 seats in the state will be conducted in a single phase and the counting of votes will be held on November 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will banks remain closed on voting day? As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday list, banks will remain closed in the state due to the Assembly General Election 2024.

Notably, though physical branches in designated states will be closed, customers can still access financial services via ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms. For urgent banking needs, online transactions remain operational, ensuring that services are available even on holidays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The month November had in total 12 holidays including religious festivals and regional events, Sundays, weekends, and other occasions.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday on November 20 for all employees working in businesses and offices within BMC limits to ensure that people can cast their votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NSE, BSE to remain closed In the wake of the Assembly Elections, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on November 20. Hence, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s current term ends on November 26. The state will witness a two-way contest between two coalitions — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance, which brings together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar). In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key numbers to know Of the 288 assembly seats, 234 come under general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Speaking of voters in the state, it has about 9.63 crore eligibile voters which includes 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crores female voters, 1.85 crore Young voters (age 18-29), 20.93 lakh first-time voters (age 18-19).