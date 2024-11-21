Axis My India exit poll: Uddhav Thackeray ranks 2nd for CM choice in Maharashtra, TOP choice is...

Axis My India's exit poll predicted a massive victory for Mahayuti with 178 to 200 seats in the 288-seat assembly. Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray is among the top choices for Chief Minister's post.

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Updated21 Nov 2024, 07:54 PM IST
from L to R: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
from L to R: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.(PTI)

As the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections ended on Wednesday, speculations have been growing about who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Even though, neither Mahayuti, nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have announced their CM choice, an exit poll by pollster Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has revealed who the people of the state prefer as the CM.

Meanwhile, Axis My India's exit poll has predicted a massive victory for Mahayuti with 178 to 200 seats in the 288-seat assembly. Whereas, Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to get 82 to 102 seats.

Mahayuti comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar). Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)

Who is the preferred CM Choice?

According to the exit poll prediction, current Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde tops the chart with 31 percent preference. Shinde is contesting assembly polls against Kedar Dighe from Kopari-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane.

Former CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray is the second choice with 18 percent of people preferring him.

12 percent of people want former CM and current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to be the CM.

Five percent of people each have voted for NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, or any candidate from the saffron party.

Three percent of people each have opted to choose Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar as Chief Minister.

Two percent of people preferred Nitin Gadkari, Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole and MNS chief Raj Thackeray as CM.

One percent of people opted for former CM Prithviraj Chavan and NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil.

However, six percent of people have either opted for others or they don't know.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis clarified that there is no discussion about the CM post at the moment.

"After the results are out, we will sit together and decide," the BJP leader added.

Axis My India's region wise prediction for Mahayuti and MVA

Mumbai (36 seats)

— Mahayuti: 22

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 14

— Others: 0

Konkan and Thane: (39 seats)

— Mahayuti: 24

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 13

— Others: 2

Marathwada (46 seats)

— Mahayuti: 30

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 15

— Others: 1

North Maharashtra (47 seats)

— Mahayuti: 38

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 7

— Others: 2

Western Maharashtra (58 Seats)

— Mahayuti: 36

— MVA: 21

— Others: 1

Vidarbha (62 Seats)

— Mahayuti: 39

— MVA: 20

— Others: 3

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsAxis My India exit poll: Uddhav Thackeray ranks 2nd for CM choice in Maharashtra, TOP choice is...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.