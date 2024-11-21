Axis My India exit poll: Uddhav Thackeray ranks 2nd for CM choice in Maharashtra, TOP choice is...

As the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly elections ended on Wednesday, speculations have been growing about who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Even though, neither Mahayuti, nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have announced their CM choice, an exit poll by pollster Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has revealed who the people of the state prefer as the CM.

Meanwhile, Axis My India's exit poll has predicted a massive victory for Mahayuti with 178 to 200 seats in the 288-seat assembly. Whereas, Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to get 82 to 102 seats.

Mahayuti comprises of BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar). Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)

Who is the preferred CM Choice? According to the exit poll prediction, current Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde tops the chart with 31 percent preference. Shinde is contesting assembly polls against Kedar Dighe from Kopari-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane.

Former CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray is the second choice with 18 percent of people preferring him.

12 percent of people want former CM and current Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to be the CM.

Five percent of people each have voted for NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, or any candidate from the saffron party.

Three percent of people each have opted to choose Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar as Chief Minister.

Two percent of people preferred Nitin Gadkari, Ajit Pawar, Nana Patole and MNS chief Raj Thackeray as CM.

One percent of people opted for former CM Prithviraj Chavan and NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil.

However, six percent of people have either opted for others or they don't know.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis clarified that there is no discussion about the CM post at the moment.

"After the results are out, we will sit together and decide," the BJP leader added.

Axis My India's region wise prediction for Mahayuti and MVA Mumbai (36 seats) — Mahayuti: 22

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 14

— Others: 0

Konkan and Thane: (39 seats) — Mahayuti: 24

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 13

— Others: 2

Marathwada (46 seats) — Mahayuti: 30

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 15

— Others: 1

North Maharashtra (47 seats) — Mahayuti: 38

— Maha Vikas Aghadi: 7

— Others: 2

Western Maharashtra (58 Seats) — Mahayuti: 36

— MVA: 21

— Others: 1

Vidarbha (62 Seats) — Mahayuti: 39

— MVA: 20