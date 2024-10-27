Maharashtra Assembly Elections: The Congress on Sunday released the fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party announced this selection of candidates for various constituencies across the state, focusing on a mix of experienced leaders and new faces.

Names in the list include Dr. Anil Nathu Shinde from Amalner, Sanjay Narayantao Meshram from Umred SC, Ramdas Masram from Armori-(ST) and Pravin Nanaji Padwekar from Chandrapur (SC). In Ballarpur, the party has nominated Santoshsingh Chandansingh Rawat, while in Warora, Pravin Suresh Kakade has been chosen.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Gafur is nominated from Nanded North, Lahu H. Shewale from Aurangabad East, Sandeep Pandey from Nalasopara, Ashok Jadhav from Andhari East, Dattatrey Bahirat from Shivajinagar, Ramesh Anandrao Bhagwe from Pune Cantonment (SC), Dile Brahmadev Mane from Solapur South and Bhagirath Bhalke from Pandharpur.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress announces names of 14 more candidates in fourth list

With this announcement, the grand old party has named candidates for 101 constituencies in Maharashtra. The first list featured 48 candidates, while the second and third lists included 23 and 16 candidates, respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, the grand old party released its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party fielded Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from the Khamgaon constituency, Prithviraj Patil from Sangli and Sachin Sawant from the Andheri West seat.

Maharashtra Congress had earlier in the day announced the second list of candidates, retaining sitting MLA Kailash Gorantyal from Jalna and fielding party leader Sunil Kedar's wife Anuja from the Saoner seat.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena also released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections today. Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has been pitted against Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli. Further, Sanjay Nirupam had been fielded from Dindoshi Assembly constituency.