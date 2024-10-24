Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress releases names of 48 candidates - Check full list

The Congress has released the names of 48 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress releases names of 48 candidates - Check full list
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress releases names of 48 candidates - Check full list(Photo: Ramesh Pathania)

The Congress released the names of 48 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Thursday night. 

The party has fielded state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli while Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar is slated to contest from Bramhmapuri. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has been fielded from Karad South, Vijay Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner and Amit Deshmukh from Latur City.

The tri-party alliance had announced its seat sharing formula for 255 constituencies on Wednesday — allocating 85 to each party. The 23 remaining seats in the state Assembly will be announced as per their party candidate lists. Some of these seats will also be allocated to the Samajwadi Party, PWP, and the CPI.

“The problem of seat sharing has been resolved...We are going to contest the elections based on merit...In Maharashtra, today, after seat sharing, we are confident that we will cross 200 (seats)...This 'choryuti' (Mahayuti) has ruined the state. We will dethrone them...The public has also made up their minds to dethrone them.…” Wadettiwar told ANI on Thursday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) also released its first list of candidates on Wednesday — naming contenders for 65 seats. The party has opted to field incumbent Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli constituency. 

(With inputs from agencies)

24 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress releases names of 48 candidates - Check full list

