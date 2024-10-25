Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination, says ‘our only aim is…’

Livemint

  • Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has filed his nomination as a BJP candidate from Nagpur South West Assembly constituency

Mint Image

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly election on Friday afternoon.

“I express my gratitude to PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, party's national president JP Nadda and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for showing trust in me and given me the ticket for the sixth time. I am sure that people will bless me. With the works done by the Mahayuti govt, we will form the govt again in the state... Our only aim is - the pace that we have given to Maharashtra, it's needed that Mahayuti govt comes to power again," said the BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Assembly seat.

Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies to be held on November 23.

