Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: Voting on November 20, counting on November 23

Polling for Maharashtra assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on 20th November, the Election Commision announced on Tuesday. Counting to be held on 23rd November.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand to have two-phase assembly polls, i.e. on November 13 and 20, results to be declared on November 23.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Maharashtra has 288 seats while Jharkhand has 81 seats.

A total of 9.63 crore people are eligible to vote in Maharashtra, 2.6 crore in Jharkhand

All you need to know about Maharashtra Assembly polls: The Maharashtra election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress.

In 2019 the BJP, and undivided Sena, coalition had come to power in the state.

In the recent parliamentary elections, the BJP-led MYA won just 17 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 five years ago. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi--comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar)--secured 30 seats.

Speaking to ANI here today, BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari said, "BJP and NDA is fully prepared for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. We are confident that like Haryana, Maharashtra will vote for a pro-incumbency government which is the BJP-led NDA government."