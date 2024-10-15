Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: Voting on November 20, counting on November 23

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in winning the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, citing voter frustration with current leadership. Elections are set for November 20 in Maharashtra and January 5, 2025, in Jharkhand, with a two-way contest anticipated in Maharashtra.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 04:14 PM IST
The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025
The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025(PTI)

Polling for Maharashtra assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on 20th November, the Election Commision announced on Tuesday. Counting to be held on 23rd November. 

Meanwhile, Jharkhand to have two-phase assembly polls, i.e. on November 13 and 20, results to be declared on November 23.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Maharashtra has 288 seats while Jharkhand has 81 seats.

A total of 9.63 crore people are eligible to vote in Maharashtra, 2.6 crore in Jharkhand

 

Also Read | MSRTC cancels fare hike, eases travel costs for festive season

All you need to know about Maharashtra Assembly polls: 

The Maharashtra election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP,) Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress.

In 2019 the BJP, and undivided Sena, coalition had come to power in the state.

In the recent parliamentary elections, the BJP-led MYA won just 17 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's share fell to 9 seats, down from 23 five years ago. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi--comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar)--secured 30 seats.

 

 

Also Read | Maharashtra: Swearing-in ceremony of 7 MLCs to be held at Vidhan Bhavan today

Speaking to ANI here today, BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari said, "BJP and NDA is fully prepared for Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. We are confident that like Haryana, Maharashtra will vote for a pro-incumbency government which is the BJP-led NDA government."

"The people of Jharkhand are frustrated because of vote bank and corrupt politics of Hemant Soren and they are eager to vote for a pro-development, pro-tribal government under the BJP. We are confident that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, both the state governments will see a BJP government."

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra Assembly polls 2024: Voting on November 20, counting on November 23

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.