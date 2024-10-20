Maharashtra Assembly Polls BJP first list: Out of 16 MLAs of the BJP in Mumbai, the party has renominated 14 in the first list. The BJP replaced the sitting MLA from Kalyan East in the Thane district. Check list here:

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released first list of 99 candidates on Sunday, October 20, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Of these 99 assembly seats, candidates were announced for around 20 seats in the Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are a total of 36 assembly seat in the Mumbai city and suburban region. Out of 16 MLAs of the BJP in Mumbai, the party has renominated 14 in the first list.

In Mumbai, the BJP fielded its Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar from the Bandra West assembly segment for the third time, while his brother Vinod Shelar will test the electoral waters from the Malad West seat. The BJP replaced the sitting MLA from Kalyan East in the Thane district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Here's list of candidates contesting from Mumbai city and suburban region, Thane and Kalyan:

1. Dahisar - Manisha Chaudhary

2. Mulund - Mihir Kotecha {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Kandivli East - Atul Bhatkhalkar

4. Charkop - Yogesh Sagar

5. Malad West - Vinod Shelar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Goregaon - Vidya Thakur

7. Andheri West - Amit Satam

8. Vileparle - Parag Alwani {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Ghatkopar West - Ram Kadam

10. Bandra West - Ashish Shelar

11. Sion Koliwada - Captain Tamil Selvan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12. Wadala - Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar

13. Malabar Hill - Mangal Prabhat Lodha

14. Colaba - Rahul Narvekar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15. Ghatkopar West - Ram Kadam

16. Vile Parle - Parag Alavan

17. Andheri West - Ameet Satam {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

18. Goregaon - Vidya Jaiprakash Thakur

19. Kalyan East - Sulabha Kalu Gaikwad

20. Thane - Sanjay Mukund Kelkar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

21. Bhiwandi West - Mahesh Prabhakar Chowghule

22. Murbad - Shankar Kathore

23. Dombivali - Ravindra Dattatreya Chavan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

24. Airoli - Ganesh Naik

25. Belapur - Manda Vijay Mhatre

26. Uran (in Navi Mumbai) - Mahesh Baldi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP first list for Maharashtra Assembly polls: Key takeaways 1. The BJP's first list for the Maharashtra Assembly Polls includes 13 women candidates. The party has retained 71 MLAs and dropped three. The BJP replaced the sitting MLAs from Chinchwad in the Pune district, Kalyan East in the Thane district, and Srigonda in the Ahilyanagar district.

2. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Chandrakant Patil, are among the prominent faces feature in the first list released on Sunday.

3. Devendra Fadnavis is renominated from home turf Nagpur South West and Narwekar from Colaba in south Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, and Chandrakant Patil have been fielded from Ballarpur, Jamner, and Kothrud constituencies, respectively.

5. Pratibha Pachpute will replace her husband Babanrao Pachpute from Srigonda segment in the Ahilyanagar district. Chinchwad MLA Ashwini Jagtap has been replaced by her brother-in-law Shankar Jagtap.

The Mahyuti alliance in Maharahstra is yet to announce the seat-sharing pact. The alliance consists of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are a total of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. According to news agency PTI, the BJP may contest around 150 seats in the state but is involved in tough bargaining with its allies Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The voting for the Maharashtra Elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on November 23. Check full election schedule here