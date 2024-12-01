Amid growing suspense over who will become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the Maharashtra CM candidate would be decided on Monday.

Shinde made the remark while speaking to media persons in his native village in Satara district.

On Friday, Shinde had left for his hometown after reportedly being upset following the Mahayuti leaders' meeting in Delhi. Following which, a key meeting of the Mahayuti allies — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — was cancelled, further delaying the government formation. However, the Shiv Sena chief reiterated that there are no issues between the Mahayuti allies.

“I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership and I will support their decision. Government will be formed, and there won't be any issues. There is coordination between all three parties. More than what we get, our aim will be to give more to the people of Maharashtra,” said Shinde.

When asked about the delay in announcing the name of the CM candidate even when the swearing-in ceremony date has been declared, Shinde said, “Tomorrow they (BJP) have legislative party meeting. The CM candidate will be decided tomorrow...”

Meanwhile, Shinde, who had been unwell for the last three days, said, “I am doing good now. I had come here to rest after the hectic election schedule. I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the CM. People are still here to meet me. This is why I fell ill.”

Who will be CM? Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was the chief minister twice and deputy chief minister in the last government, is the frontrunner for the top post, the leader said. A meeting will be held on December 2 to pick the BJP legislature party leader.